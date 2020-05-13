Alfred “Al” Mathys Jr.

Site staff by Site staff

Alfred “Al” Mathys Jr., age 84 of Browntown, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born on May 26, 1935 in rural Argyle the son of Alfred and Josephine (Kippel) Mathys. Al grew up in Fayette Township and attended Cline School. A one room schoolhouse in Lamont Township. He graduated from Darlington High School in Darlington, WI in 1953. In 1957 Alfred was united in marriage to his first wife, Janice Barclay at Yellowstone Catholic Church. Later in life Al was united in marriage to Janet Pink Arneson on September 23, 1989 in Darlington. Al farmed most of his life in Fayette Township in Lafayette County, Arkansas, Missouri, and in Browntown, WI.

Al is survived by his wife Janet at home; two children: Antone (Allesandra) Mathys of Germany and Debra Spangler of Cederville, IL; a step-son: Patrick (Liz) Arneson; his grandchildren: Nick Downs, Jarett Spangler, Nadia and Cyrus Mathys and Enrico Mathys; his step-grandchildren: Evan and Jackson Arneson; and one great-grandson: Cale Downs; and his siblings: Helen (Don) Moe of Reedsburg, WI, Walter (Judy Riley) Mathys of Darlington, Mary (Roger) Jantz of Crystal Lake, IL, John (Karen) Mathys of Argyle, and James (Judy) Mathys of Darlington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred in 1969 and Josephine in 2000.

Al was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in South Wayne, WI. He enjoyed gardening, going to the farmers market, and taking care of his chickens. Alfred had many aliases such as; Freddie, Fred, Alfie, and Pa. He retired from Lands’ End after working there for 12 years. Al cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family funeral service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020.

A private family visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Al’s name.