Verona – Alfred A. Gerbitz, age 96, of Verona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief stay at SSM Health at Home Hospice in St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on November 30, 1923 in the Township of New Haven, Adams County, Briggsville, WI. Alfred married Lorena Marotz on October 27, 1945. Alfred worked at the Animal Husbandry Department, University of Wisconsin caring for the Genetic Research Swine Breeding herd, at the University of Wisconsin Mandt Farm on Mineral Point Road, Verona, WI for over 43 years. Alfred was active in Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, was a 4H Club Leader and was Superintendent of the Dane County Junior Fair. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, pitching horseshoes, square dancing, and served many fish fries for friends. He joined St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, WI in 1993.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Lorena; son, Edward (Patricia) Gerbitz; daughers, Rita (Timothy) Loomis and Lois Gerbitz; grandchildren, Kaci (Corey) Koltz, Laura (Bradley) Przybelski, Kelly (Russell) Olmstead; six great-grandchildren, Mietta, Timothy and Gabrianne Koltz and Morgan, Megan and Matthew Przybelski. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Lucille Trapp; brother-in-law, Gaye Luger; and many nieces and nephews.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma (Labrenz) Gerbitz; sisters, Eleanor Gerbitz and Arlene Luger; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Gregory Ribaudo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Willard and Betty (Bostad) Gerbitz, Raymond and Phyllis (Haskens) Gerbitz, and Gordon and Delores (Sturwald) Gerbitz; and brother-in-law, Darrell Trapp.

A private family funeral service will be held for Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, WI, SSM Health at Home in Madison, WI and the American Heart Association.

