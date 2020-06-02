Alexander Richard Miller

Verona – Alexander Richard Miller was born July 18, 1929 to Irene and Alexander D. Miller.

He passed away June 1, 2020 with his wife and family at his side.

Al “Junior” was a lifelong resident of Verona, WI, graduating from Verona High School in 1947. He met his high school sweetheart, Carol (Thompson) there and they married on September 9, 1948.

Al started his career with the Bank of Verona right out of high school and retired as President and CEO in 1992. He remained Chairman of the Board until the bank, then Independent Bank, was sold in 2006. Al was known as a fair, honest and respected businessman, and took great pride in serving the community that he lived and worked in.

Al loved being outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin, as well as traveling to Fort Meyers Beach, FL. He always enjoyed UW football and hockey games and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

Al dearly loved his family and was always willing to help or give sound advice. His humor and practical jokes are fondly remembered.

He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, The Masonic Lodge, Verona Optimists Club, Ducks Unlimited, and many other civic groups.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Carol; children: Sharon Lutz of Janesville, Jane (Jeff) Metzler of Stoughton and Al (Julie) Miller of Verona. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Heather (Jeremy) Burton, Sarah (Jon) Oswald, Melissa (Doug) Newton, Jeffery (Amy) Metzler, Betsy (Amos) Pearson, Nathan Miller, Jon (Jessica) Miller and 14 wonderful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Miller; sisters-in-law, Delores Thompson and Shirley Knight and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son in law, Keith Lutz.

The family extends a sincere thank you to the staff at Ingleside Communities for their loving care.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held and interment will follow at Verona Cemetery.

