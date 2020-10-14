Alexander Anthony Rubiano

MADISON – Alexander Anthony Rubiano, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1934, in New York City, N.Y., the son of Anthony and Bessie (Melina) Rubiano.

Alex attended Lexington School for the Deaf & graduated H.S. at New York School for the Deaf, White Plains. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Gallaudet University and Master’s degree from UW-Whitewater. He married Darlene Badenna on May 12, 1973, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

Alexander worked as a teacher at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and then at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf (WSD), retiring in 1995. Along with teaching, Alex had a passion for sports. After graduating from Gallaudet, he coached basketball and track for ten years and coached six years of football at the West Virginia School for the Deaf. He then moved to Wisconsin where he coached basketball as well as track and field at WSD until he retired. He led several of his teams to conference championships and was awarded coach of the year on separate occasions for both sports. His passion for basketball also extended to the Chicago Club of the Deaf where he was assistant basketball coach. In 1997, Alex was selected as head coach to the USA basketball team, participating in the World Games for the Deaf (Deaf Olympics) in Copenhagen, Denmark – his team proudly brought home the gold medal. He was elected to the USA Deaf Sports Federation Hall of Fame as a coach.

In his free time, Alex loved to travel with his wife, Darlene. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing and playing cards with family and friends. Alex will fondly be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Alexander is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Darlene; two daughters, Talia (Peter) Allhands and Karen (Joe) Sturdevant; son, Troy (Michelle) Anich; five grandchildren, Max (Amanda) Zastrow, Paige (Anich) Beerkircher, Chase Allhands, Luc Anich and Delton Allhands; sisters-in-law, Maryann Riegert, Auri Rubiano, Marion Rubiano and Gloria Rubiano; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Ben, Alfred, Joe, Sam, and Fred (Nancy); sister, Tess (Tony) Angulo; daughter, Tara (Anich) Zastrow; brother-in-law, Charles Riegert; and parents-in-law, Ted and Mary Badenna.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their care and the numerous friends and family for their love and support.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be set at a later date and time.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

