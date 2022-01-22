Alexander active, Bakhtiari out for Packers’ Divisional round playoff game

by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will not play Saturday night against the 49ers after being ruled inactive by the team.

Bakhtiari returned to the field for the team’s regular season finale against the Lions, which was his first game action in more than a year after tearing his ACL in 2020.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Bakhtiari reported some “discomfort” during the week.

#Packers LT David Bakhtiari won’t play tonight. He’s inactive after reporting some discomfort during the week. Jaire Alexander will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

The Packers did, however, list Jaire Alexander as active after he had been dealing with a sprained shoulder.

Safeties Shawn Davis and Vernon Scott; linebacker Jonathan Garvin; and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling are also inactive for Saturday’s game.

Kickoff for the Divisional Round game against the 49ers is at 7:20 p.m. on Fox.

