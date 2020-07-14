Alex Corey Brown

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Alex Corey Brown, age 28, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

He was born on June 3, 1992, in Madison, Wis., the son Timothy and Monika Brown.

Alex graduated from Verona High School 2010. He studied abroad in Germany for one year while a student at the UW-Whitewater. Alex thoroughly enjoyed his time in Germany and had a passion for traveling and subsequently took several additional trips to Germany and also visited Switzerland and Austria. He worked in customer service at both Kwik Trip and Aldi.

Alex is survived by his parents, Timothy and Monika Brown; brothers, Denis Brown and Timme Brown; special niece, Kiara Brown; uncles, Robert Brown, Eddie Hollins, Peter (Pam) Fuellemann and Rudolph (Brenda) Fuellemann; aunts, Felecia Hollins and Yvonne Fuellemann; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Klarissa Brown; brother, Tyrone Brown; paternal grandparents, Ollie and Doretha Brown; maternal grandparents, Wilhelm and Hedwig Fuellemann; aunt, Thelma Brown; and uncle, Earnest Brown.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002