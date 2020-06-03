Alev Kelter spreading rugby’s ‘I’m with you’ mantra

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Alev Kelter should be gearing up for the Olympics in July.

Instead the former Badger is on a different path. Kelter is still training and planning on competing with the USA Women’s rugby national team in the 2021 Tokyo games, but she’s also giving back to her community.

Kelter and USA Rugby are spreading their mantra of “I’m with you” as a way to show support.

