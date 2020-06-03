Alev Kelter spreading rugby’s ‘I’m with you’ mantra

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Alev Kelter should be gearing up for the Olympics in July.

Instead the former Badger is on a different path. Kelter is still training and planning on competing with the USA Women’s rugby national team in the 2021 Tokyo games, but she’s also giving back to her community.

Kelter and USA Rugby are spreading their mantra of “I’m with you” as a way to show support.

“Stay positive, learn new things, and try to connect and inspire people” – @kelteralev The former @BadgerWHockey/@BadgerWSoccer star was supposed to be gearing up for Tokyo 2020, instead she’s spreading @USARugby‘s mantra of “I’m with you.” And it’s one we should all practice. pic.twitter.com/nwKONtOeZU — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 3, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments