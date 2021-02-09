Aleta Joy Rohde

Aleta Joy Rohde, age 89, of Stoughton, formerly of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Stoughton.

Joy was born in Monroe on March 19, 1931 to John and Ruth Kryder, and was raised on the family farm near Oakley. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1948, and worked at Lanz Hardware store in Monroe as a bookkeeper. It was there that she met her future husband, Del, when she sold him a hunting license. She was united in marriage to Delbert Rohde in Monroe, on June 1, 1952, and they raised three children.

They operated their dairy farm near Browntown until 1974. She worked as a school secretary in the Monroe school system for 27 years. Joy spent countless hours tending her vegetable and amazing flower gardens, and was always happy to share the bounty of them. In 1988, she founded the Delicate Touch, her business showcasing her artistic talents creating beautiful floral decorations.

She loved to entertain family and friends, both on the front porch of the farm house, and later in their pristine picnic area in the Rohde woods. There was always room at the table for everyone, and if the table was too small, she just threw a tablecloth over the ping pong table! Each dish of food was passed around, again, and again, until the dish was empty. A guest could not leave without her insisting on “a little something to eat before you go”, but we all know this was her way of extending each visit.

She enjoyed attending the many varied activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, such as plays, musicals, soccer and baseball games, and horse shows. She also looked forward to hosting all of her granddaughters at the farm, every Christmas break. Many memories were made during these sleepovers, of playing bingo, spoons, making gingerbread houses and bratzeli. After retirement, Joy and Del traveled extensively, with Hawaii and Door County being among her favorites. She also enjoyed trips with her family to Fort Wilderness, a Christian camp near Rhinelander.

Joy and Del moved to Monroe in 1996, and then to Stoughton in 2018. Joy was a faithful member of the Staver United Methodist Church, and later of the Monroe United Methodist Church.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Del; her parents; and a son, Don Rohde.

She is survived by a son, Wayne (Susie) Rohde of Walworth; a daughter, Lynn (Scott) Spangler of Stoughton; five granddaughters, Julia (Nick) Vail, Jessica (Todd) Gill, Justina Rohde, Chelsea (Beka) Spangler, and Courtney (Josiah) Rolland; nine great-grandchildren: Oliver, Wyatt, Elliott and Finnegan Vail, Winslow, Hazel and Jack Gill, and Neva and Eddie Rolland; a nephew, Richard (Mary) Stubbe; a niece, Carolyn (Frog) Prell; and many cousins.

Due to COVID, no services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Monroe United Methodist Church, Stonecroft Ministries, or the Monroe chapter of D.A.R.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

The family also sends their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Azura Memory Care for their loving care of Joy during the past three years.

