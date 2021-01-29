ALERT DAYS: Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of next heavy snow threat – Chris

MADISON, Wis. — The snow has barely settled after several inches fell over southern Wisconsin on Monday, but once again heavy snow is taking aim at the Midwest with some of the same areas in its crosshairs.

As a result, the News 3 Now First Warn Weather Team has made Saturday and Sunday ALERT days.

Meanwhile, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the area from 3PM Saturday through Noon Sunday. These are the areas currently at greatest risk to exceed 6 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

TIMING AND IMPACTS:

Saturday will start out mostly cloudy and breezy, with snow developing late in the day and into the early evening.

On going moderate, to at times heavy, snow will accumulate through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Gusty winds will also need to blowing and drifting, along with lowered visibility. Travel will be most difficult during this time.

The late morning and early afternoon on Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with snow tapering to flurries. Some light additional accumulation is possible.

Total snow accumulation will range from around 2″ north of Wisconsin Dells to 8″ or a little more down toward the Illinois state line.

This snow is expected to be a bit heavier and wetter, which could create added difficulty when clearing.

GAME PLAN:

This storm is still 36 hours away, which means there will likely still be changes in the storm track and where the heaviest axis of snow will set up, but now is the best time to be prepared for heavy snow impacts, and get anything that may be needed ready to go. As well, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Warn Weather online, on air, and on social media for updates as this storm inches closer.