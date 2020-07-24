ALERT DAYS: More weekend heat and thunderstorms in the days ahead

Alert Days are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 70s; this will result in afternoon heat index readings at or above 100 degrees at times. There will be a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday; any thunderstorm could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

Saturday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Afternoon heat index readings will be in the upper 90s to the lower triple digits. Sunday will also be partly sunny, very warm and humid with high temperatures near 90 degrees, while afternoon heat index readings climb into the middle 90s to around 100 degrees.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night towards Sunday morning, mainly north of Madison, bu more widespread showers and thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon. Some of those could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center already has a good portion of the area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) of severe weather for Sunday afternoon storms.

