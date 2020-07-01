ALERT DAYS issued for this weekend in anticipation of holiday heat

Alert Days are in the forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s, while afternoon heat index readings could hit 100 degrees, if not a bit higher.

A heat wave will take hold from Friday through the weekend. The weather will be dry, even though high humidity will cover much of the Midwest.

Friday will be partly sunny, while Independence Day Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Heat index readings will be in the middle 90s to near the triple digits.

