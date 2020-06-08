Alert days in the forecast, heavy rain possible -Haddie

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern Wisconsin this week. There is also a slight potential for a tornado as well. It is rare for tropical systems to track across southern Wisconsin. Since records began, only three tropical systems have tracked across the state.

Rain from Cristobal will arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue through the evening. Rain may be heavy at times. The heaviest rain will likely be west of Dane county.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday for southern Wisconsin. Total rain from this system will range from 1-3″+ with the heaviest amounts in southwestern Wisconsin. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening for part of southern Wisconsin.

While rain is the main threat from this system, strong winds are expected as well. Winds may gust higher than 30 MPH at times. An isolated tornado is possible as well. The severe weather outlook for Tuesday has a marginal risk for severe storms in south-central and southeastern Wisconsin.

A quiet weather pattern is forecast for the end of the week through the weekend. Sunshine and dry weather will return to the area.