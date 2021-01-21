Alert Days in the forecast -Haddie

MADISON, Wis. — Two Alert Days have been added to the forecast for potential snow accumulation and impacts to travel.

A storm system moving across southern Canada and another moving out of the Great Plains will combine to bring snow back to southern Wisconsin. The snow will spread into the state from the west late Saturday afternoon.

This initial system will likely produce light snow accumulations by midday Sunday with a break in the precipitation possible Sunday evening.

There is still considerable uncertainty in the path of the second storm for Monday. Some forecast models bring a significant amount of snow to southern Wisconsin while others keep the precipitation to the south of the state. Additional accumulations of several inches will be possible on Monday.

News 3 Now First Warn Weather will keep you up to date as these storms approach.