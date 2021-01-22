Alert Days in the forecast -Haddie

MADISON, Wis. — Alert Days are in the forecast for Saturday night/Sunday as well as Monday. Two storm systems will impact the area this weekend into the first part of next week.

The first storm will bring snow to the area late Saturday afternoon. It will spread across the area from west to east. Several inches of snow will be possible by Sunday morning. The snow will wind down Sunday afternoon.

The second system will arrive later on Monday. There is still some uncertainty with this system. Some forecast models are keeping the system further south, which would result in lower snow totals on Monday or no snow at all. Other models are pulling it a bit further to the north which would result in more snow accumulation for far southern Wisconsin.