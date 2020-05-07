Late season freeze ahead for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Alert Days are in the forecast ahead of a late season frost and hard freeze potential for Thursday night and Friday night.

Freeze warnings are in effect north of Madison for the hard freeze expected Thursday night.

Meanwhile, freeze watches are in effect for the entire area in anticipation of a hard freeze Friday night.

Despite being May, this is not unusual. The average date for the last freeze of the season is May 8, and the latest recorded frost for Madison was June 10 in the early ’70s.

Of the last five years, 2016 and 2017 had frost in May, with 2016’s last frost being May 15.