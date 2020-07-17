Heat indices above 100 bring advisory Saturday, severe thunderstorm potential over weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Alert Days are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Heat will build across the area Friday and peak on Saturday. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for all of southern Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

High dew points will lead to heat index values climbing above 100 degrees in many spots. No rain is expected through Saturday afternoon.

Practice heat safety to reduce your risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If possible, limit time outdoors, find shade and stay hydrated. Remember to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

There will be a chance for strong-to-severe storms Saturday night into Sunday.

A weak cold front will move southward across the state and may trigger thunderstorm development. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rainfall from any storms that develop.

Thunderstorms will end on Sunday.

It will still be very warm and humid, but not as hot as Saturday due to the morning clouds and rain. Highs are expected top top in the upper 80s with heat index values in the middle 90s.

A brief break in the heat is forecast for the first part of next week, but humidity levels will remain high. The heat will return for the end of next week.