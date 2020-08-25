Alert Days for heat and humidity this week

The dog days of summer are here. So far this summer, the high temperature has hit 90 degrees or higher seven times. We will add to that number as more 90s are in the forecast through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will top near 90 degrees this afternoon, but heat index values will be even higher. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, making it feel like temperatures are in the upper 90s at times.

A warm front will be lifting into northern Wisconsin later today into Wednesday. This will allow the hot and humid weather to stick around through Thursday. High temperatures will in the lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with heat index climbing to near 100 degrees at times. Remember to watch for signs of heat exhaustion if you’re spending extended time outside in the heat.

A break in the heat and humidity is forecast on Friday with rain chances returning to the area. Much cooler and more comfortable weather is expected for the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the 70s with dewpoints falling to the 50s.