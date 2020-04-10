Alert Days added for rain and snow this weekend -Haddie

A large storm system will impact the area this weekend. Alert Days are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. This storm will bring, rain, strong winds, and snow to southern Wisconsin.

The weekend will start with dry conditions on Saturday morning. South winds will allow temperatures to climb into the middle 50s Saturday afternoon before the rain arrives. Rain will spread into southern Wisconsin from the south late in the day on Saturday and continue into Saturday night.

Sunday will be windy and wet. Strong northeasterly winds along with occasional rain will make for a chilly day. Rain totals could be around 1″ in many locations.

Colder air will move into the area Sunday night. Areas northwest of Dane county will see a change over from rain to snow late on Sunday. Strong winds will accompany the colder air and snow as well. The rain/snow line will continue to move through the area overnight into Monday. The snow will come to an end on Monday from west to east. It’s too early to predict amounts, but some snow accumulation will be possible.

There is still some uncertainty with with the strength this storm. News 3 Now Meteorologists will be watching this storm all weekend and will update the forecast as necessary.