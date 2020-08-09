ALERT DAY: Very warm and humid, then strong storms

An Alert Day is now in the forecast for Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 80s with heat index readings reaching the upper 90s. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into southern Wisconsin during the late afternoon and continue through the evening. Temperatures and heat index readings will come down as showers and thunderstorms develop. Some storms may bring heavy rain at times and high winds. Much of the area will pick up at least a quarter of an inch of rain, but some areas could easily receive more than an inch of accumulation. If storms start to trail or slow down, rainfall totals could climb higher and localized, isolated flooding could become a concern this evening.

Areas northwest of Wisconsin Dells are under a slight risk for severe weather, while the rest of southern Wisconsin is under a marginal risk.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest First Warn Forecast.