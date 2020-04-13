Alert Day Today -Haddie

An Alert Day is in effect for today due to strong northwesterly winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for south-central and southeastern Wisconsin until 7PM tonight.

Wind will gust higher than 35 MPH at times. The strongest winds will be this morning into the early afternoon. Winds will gradually diminish tonight.

It will feel more like February than April today. Temperatures will be well below normal with high temperatures in the 30s this afternoon. Wind chill will be a factor today with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The extended forecast is looking rather quiet with a slow warming trend through the week. Temperatures should be back to near normal by the weekend.