Alert Day in effect for potential severe thunderstorms

MADISON, Wis. — An Alert Day is in effect today. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across southern Wisconsin.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through the area this morning. While brief heavy rain and lightning are possible, no severe weather is expected this morning.

The severe weather threat this afternoon depends on the amount of clearing that takes place this morning. If skies clear out between rounds of thunderstorms, the atmosphere will become quite unstable.

Showers and thunderstorms will form ahead of a cold front this afternoon. They will likely organize into a line of storms that moves from northwest to southeast across southern Wisconsin. The main threats with this line of storms will be strong winds to 70 MPH and heavy rain. However, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

There is still some uncertainty with the timing of this event, but it will mostly likely develop early this afternoon. The storms should exit the area by midnight.

Rain amounts will vary across the region, but the strongest storms will be capable of producing over an inch of rain in a short time.

Much quieter weather is expected for the weekend. It will be very warm with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Heat index may reach the lower 90s at times. Most of the weekend will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms will return late Sunday or Sunday night.