ALERT DAY: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today

Madison, WI — Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening,. Some of these storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. A few tornadoes will be possible as well, with any storms that remain isolated.

There are still a few uncertainties into how this will all play out. One of them is regarding how long the morning showers and thunderstorms last. If those continue into the afternoon, then that will limit the instability, and we may not see as many storms. If the storms clear out, and we get a lot of sunshine, the atmosphere will be warm and unstable, which will help fuel rapid thunderstorm development during the afternoon. Large hail and tornadoes will be possible initially, but as the storms merge into a line, damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. In addition to the severe threat, heavy rainfall will also be possible, which could lead to localized flash flooding.

