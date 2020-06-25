Alert Day: Strong storms could bring high winds and hail Friday afternoon – Chris

Friday is an Alert Day. A line of strong storms may develop across southern Wisconsin, potentially producing high winds and hail, along with locally heavy rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening, with an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 out of 5) for areas east of Madison and towards the shore of Lake Michigan.

While some storms will be possible in the morning, the strongest storms are expected in the early afternoon to late evening time frame. Storms should move out of the area by late Friday night. Rainfall amounts could be heavy in areas where repeat thunderstorms occur.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now First Warn Weather for the latest