Alert Day: Snow impacts evening commute Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — Today is an Alert Day in southern Wisconsin. A winter storm will bring snow, possibly mixed with rain or freezing rain, to the area.

The start time of the precipitation has been pushed back a bit. Expect a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow to spread into far southwest Wisconsin after 9am this morning. The precipitation should reach the Madison area after noon.

The evening commute will be impacted by this storm. The snow will be rather wet and heavy, making roads slushy and slippery.

Any mixed precipitation will change to snow this evening. Snow is expected to be heaviest between 6PM and midnight. Total accumulations will range from 1-5″ with the highest amounts northwest of Dane County. Snow will taper to flurries overnight, but some freezing drizzle is possible as well.

Scattered snow showers and flurries are still possible on Friday. Any snow accumulations will be light, mainly less than one inch.

No arctic air behind this system, so temperatures will remain near seasonal normals through the weekend into next week.