Alert Day Monday -Haddie

An Alert Day is in the forecast for Monday. Snow, possibly mixed with rain or freezing rain at times, will impact travel across southern Wisconsin. Some slushy accumulations are expected by late Monday. Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 a.m. for parts of southern Wisconsin.

Dry air in place across southern Wisconsin will delay the start of precipitation until Monday morning. Snow will spread across southern Wisconsin from west to east, reaching the Madison area around 10 a.m.

Snow may be heavy at times, leading to a slushy accumulation and slippery roads. Temperatures will be close to the freezing point during the afternoon. Some rain or freezing rain may mix with the snow at times. High temperatures will only be in the middle 30s with an easterly wind making it feel even colder.

The precipitation will come to an end Monday evening. There is a chance for some freezing drizzle during the evening. Minor ice accumulations less than 1/10th of an inch will be possible.

Dry weather returns on Tuesday with high temperatures back in the 40s. The weather pattern will remain active through the week with another storm potentially impacting the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning.