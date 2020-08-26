Alert Day: High heat expected Thursday, Strong storms by Thursday night into Friday – Chris

An Alert Day is in the forecast for Thursday. Hot and humid weather is likely with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees, while heat index values will be in the 90s and possibly close to 100 degrees at times. In addition, there may be a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening. High winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats.

Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures around 90 degrees, while heat index readings will be in the middle to the upper 90s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms later Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening as a cold front slowly moves into southern Wisconsin. Some of these could be strong to severe. The storm prediction center has the entire area under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms on Thursday night, and again for Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and humid, but not as warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms; high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

After extended periods of dry weather, the storms could bring much needed rainfall to parts of southern Wisconsin before drying out this weekend!