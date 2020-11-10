ALERT DAY: 1-2 inches of heavy rain possible Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday is an Alert Day for the threats of heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms possibly bringing high winds and small hail.

High temperatures will again be well above-average, but will come with that chance of heavy rain. The amount of rain will depend on where you are in southern Wisconsin, but totals could range between 1 and 2 inches over the next 24 hours.

Parts of the Madison area may see showers Tuesday morning, but widespread rain is expected closer to the lunch hour Tuesday with the heavier rain arriving in the afternoon. Most areas should see the rain clear out by 6 or 7 p.m.

Wind advisories will go into effect this afternoon and tonight for areas east and south of Dane County.

After the rain, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday for Veterans Day will be in the middle 40s. Rain chances could return for the weekend.