Alert Day for tonight/Tuesday morning -Haddie

An Alert Day is in the forecast tonight through Tuesday morning. A strong storm is moving out of the Oklahoma this morning and heading toward the Great Lakes. Southern Wisconsin will be on the far northern edge of this storm. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for far southern Wisconsin.

Latest forecast models are delaying the onset of snow, but shifting the storm further to the north. Snow will start spreading into southern Wisconsin later this evening and continue overnight. Strong northeasterly winds overnight will cause blowing and drifting snow.

Snow will continue through Tuesday morning before winding down in the afternoon. This storm will impact the Tuesday morning commute. Untreated roads may be snow-covered and slippery.

Total snow accumulation will range from 1-7″ with the heaviest amounts along the WI/IL state line. Quiet weather is forecast for the rest of the week.