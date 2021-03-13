Alert Day for Accumulating Snow -Haddie

An Alert Day is in the forecast for Monday. Snow is becoming more likely with slushy accumulations leading to slippery roads and slow travel throughout the day.

Despite the relatively warm weather, don’t put the snow gear away just yet. It’s still officially winter and snow will return to the area on Monday. There is still some uncertainty in the strength and track of the storm, but confidence is increasing in some snow accumulation during the day.

Dry air in place across southern Wisconsin this weekend will prohibit any precipitation from reaching the ground on Sunday. The atmosphere should begin to saturate by Monday morning which will lead to snow spreading into the area during the morning commute. Temperatures will be a few degrees above freezing during the afternoon with the potential for rain to mix with the snow later in the day. The snow will come to an end late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Total accumulation will range from one to four inches by Monday night. The heaviest amounts in southwest Wisconsin with lighter amounts expected northeast of Dane county. The snow will be very wet and heavy with this storm system.

Any fluctuations in the track of this storm will have a big impact on snow totals. News 3 Now First Warn Weather will monitor this storm and update the forecast with the latest information all weekend.