ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat and storms on tap for the weekend – Chris

Alert Days are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat index readings into the triple digits. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms may sweep through southern Wisconsin later Saturday night into Sunday morning with high winds and heavy rainfall. Sunday will then be very warm and very humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s, but heat index reading should still make the middle to the upper 90 thanks to the high humidity.

Saturday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s, while afternoon heat index readings top 100 degrees.

With heat index readings into the low 100s, it’s important to be aware of heat related dangers if outdoors for extended periods of time. It’s important to stay hydrated, wear loose fitting clothing, and to check on the pets and elderly.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday night and last into Sunday morning. Some will be severe with high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms during that time frame.

