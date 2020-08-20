Aldi recalls peaches for potential salmonella contamination

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

iStock/Drigli

DATELINE — Aldi is recalling peaches due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The peaches, which were sourced from Wawona Packing Company, have been pulled off the shelves in 20 states, including Wisconsin.

Products with the UPC codes 033383322001 and 849315000400 should be either discarded or returned to a local store. Customers who return their peaches to their local store will get a full refund, according to a news release.

Anyone with questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 877-722-7554.

