Aldena Beatrice Syvertson

Aldena Beatrice (Chase) Syvertson, 90, of Richland Center died Thursday, November 11, 2021.

She was born on March 4, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska the daughter of Noble and Lydia Ruth (Richmond) Chase. Aldena taught school in 4 different one room schools in South Dakota. She attended nursing school and was married to Carl Elton Syvertson on May 29, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Aldena was an avid reader, seamstress, gardener, outdoors enthusiast including canoeing, camping, and enjoyed road trips with family. She was a Pathfinder leader for many years and was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Aldena always wanted to have an orphanage, however she settled on 13 children instead.

Aldena is survived by her 13 children: Ruth (Charles) Tomes of California, Carl (Evonne) Syvertson of Colorado, Paul (Tralese) Syvertson of Minnesota, Christine (Bruce) Hackl of Lone Rock, Jon Syvertson of Richland Center, Karen (Daryl) Sinnett of Richland Center, Steven (Shelly) Syvertson of Tennessee, Kathleen (Ron) Starr of Richland Center, Zenneta Syvertson of Edgerton, Don Syvertson Edgerton, Tara Syvertson of Soldiers Grove, John (Tomoko) Westmoreland of Green Bay, Michael Westmoreland of Tennessee; 14 grandchildren: Jessica (Chris) Shaw, Peter (Courtney) Sinnett, James Syvertson, Jesse Hackl, Alexandra Syvertson, Melissa Syvertson, Victoria Syvertson, Aaron Syvertson, Pamula Syvertson, Kierstin Syvertson, Leo Westmoreland, Eli Starr, Zora Syvertson, Zaria Syvertson; 3 great-grandchild: Quinton Shaw, Camden Shaw, Edwin Sinnett; siblings: Robert (Gladys) Chase, Marshall (Shirley) Chase; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aldena was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, brothers Vernon and Francis, sister Dorothy Covrig, and grandson Ian.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at the Richland Center Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service 11:00 AM.

