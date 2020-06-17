Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash in Columbia County, sheriff says

DEKORRA, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash involving two motorcycles in Columbia County.

Deputies were dispatched to Highway 51, just north of Phillips Road, in the town of Dekorra around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.

An investigation shows the motorcycles were traveling north of Highway 51 when they went to pass a vehicle. The motorcycle in the rear seemed to have mechanical issues, Brandner said. The lead driver looked back to check on the other drive, when that driver accelerated and hit the lead motorcycle in the southbound lanes of Highway 51.

The operator of the lead motorcycle was evaluated by EMS and release. The operator of the trailing motorcycle was airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison and died from injuries sustained in the crash on June 16, Brandner said.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

The use of alcohol is suspected of being a factor in this crash, Brandner said.

