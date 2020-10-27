Albert Bosshart IV

August 27, 1936 – October 23, 2020 / MOUNT HOREB – Albert Bosshart IV, age 84, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb.

Survivors include his children, Peter (Lori) Bosshart of Houston, TX, Barbara (Jim) Rusch of Winneconne and Beth (Bob) Keller of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Natalie (Samuel) Tellish, Albert (Madison England) Bosshart VI, Ethan Rusch, Matthew (Jackie Rodriguez) Keller, Ian (Maggie Doll) Keller and Wyatt (Katelyn Michael) Keller; and niece, Wendy Arredondo; as well as numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Farni; and his eldest son, Albert Bosshart V.

During his career, Albert was employed as a commercial artist and regularly donated his artistic talents to support various charitable organizations. Throughout his life, he was actively involved in Boy Scouts and canine rescue. In addition, his hobbies included motorcycles, music, reading, bicycling and history. He was a practical joker who loved to tell a tall tale.

Per Albert’s wishes, cremation will take place, followed by a private family service at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to any animal rescue organization or charity of your choice.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to staff at Meriter Hospital, Ingleside Manor and Agrace PalliaHealth for their care and compassion.

