Albany Fire Department shares water, tubing reminders after Madison man dies in accident

ALBANY, Wis. — The Albany Fire Department is sharing tips on water safety after a tubing death Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officials said it is most critical that people realize the dangers of the coronavirus and said “social distancing is the best form of preventing the spread of the virus.”

As many of you have heard, a tragedy occurred on the river yesterday where a tuber submerged under water and didn't… Posted by Albany WI Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, July 19, 2020

The post also asked that people be responsible with alcohol consumption by drinking at least one bottle of water for very alcoholic beverage, especially on days when it is hotter than 90 degrees.

Officials said one inch of rain can cause river levels to increase significantly, and reminded people that the river can be “very fast and currents can be very strong.”

“If you do want to go on the river with higher than normal water levels and plan on drinking in excess, please take preventative measures and put a life jacket on,” the post said.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office said it was a 25-year-old Madison man who died in the Sugar River tubing accident Saturday.

