Alan F. “Al” Leahy

Alan F. “Al” Leahy, age 55 of rural Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 25, 1965 in Darlington the son of Gerald and Mary (Salathe) Leahy. Al was born and raised in the rural Darlington area. After graduating from high school, Alan moved to California where he was a landscaper for four years. When Al returned home, he began farming with his family until 1998 when he started working in the concrete business. In 2003, Al decided to start his own Al Leahy concrete that he has owned and operated for the past 17 years.

Al is survived by his children: Paige (Seth Rowe) Hohlstein of Darlington, Lydia, Lane, and Landon Leahy all of Gratiot; his mother: Mary Leahy of rural Darlington; the mother of his children: Gina Leahy of Gratiot, WI; a brother: Kevin (Wendy) Leahy of rural Shullsburg; three sisters: Connie Moore of Sun Prairie, WI, JoAnn (Rick) Merfeld of Tuscon, AZ, and Amy (Jerod) Ray of rural Darlington; his nieces and nephews: Kyle Moore, Brett (Amber) Moore, Ryan (Jenny) Riley, Angie (Nathan) Barnard, Lauryn and Jenna Merfeld, Tim (Stephanie) Leahy, Ashton Leahy, Alaina (James) Markham, Erica Leahy, Mallory (John) Sturtz, and Mitchell (Kendra) Ray; and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Gerald; one son: Jadin Leahy; a brother: Tom Leahy; and one sister: Terry Riley.

Al enjoyed rangering, golfing, and traveling – most importantly to areas of sunshine both within the United States and outside of it with his family. He had an infectious laugh and always enjoyed having a good time with his family and friends. Al will be remembered for his outgoing personality and adventurous spirit.

A Celebration of Al’s Life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Al’s mother Mary Leahy’s residence (11962 Prairie Rd., Darlington) with Rev. Nick J. McElrath of First Baptist Church in Darlington officiating.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:45 P.M. at Mary’s residence.

A private family burial will be held following the celebration of life.

Please join the family following the service for food, refreshments and many laughs.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

The family request casual attire to be worn to Al’s Celebration of Life. (shorts, tank tops and flipflops)

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Al’s name.