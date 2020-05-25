MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Alan E. Deal, age 74, of Mazomanie, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

He was born on April 21, 1946, in St. Joseph, Michigan, the son of J. Boyd and Beulah “Kathlyn” (Carris) Deal. Alan graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1964.

Alan received an Associate degree from Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Mich., where he met Maggie Haigler, who he married in 1967. Alan went on to Wayne State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree. Alan worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for 15 years, before starting his own business selling medical and laboratory surplus. He was a pilot and member of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and later on a member of the Masons. Alan enjoyed aviation, studying history, eating chocolate ice cream and watching YouTube.

Alan is survived by his wife, Maggie; son, David (Misty) Deal; and brother, Roger Deal. He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Deal; and his parents. A private family burial will be held in Kalamazoo, Mich.