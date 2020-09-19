Alan B. Zeuner

OREGON – Alan B. Zeuner, 73, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Nazareth Health & Rehab Center, Stoughton, after a two-year battle with vascular dementia.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in Viroqua Wis., the only child of Homer B. Zeuner and Edna (Ross) Zeuner.

While he was in high school, the family moved to La Crosse, where Al graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1965. He then entered the U.S. Air Force, where he served honorably for two years. Al married the love of his life, Christine Carollo, on June 6, 1992. A man of many talents, Al worked in a variety of occupations, including radio personality, dee-jay, teacher, coach, bartender, cab driver, customer service representative, and clerk.

Al was equally diverse in his hobbies and interests. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, Drum Corps International (DCI) music, classical music, animals, history, travel, and especially Civil War reenacting. He was also an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.

Al is survived by his wife of 28 years, Chris of Oregon; his daughter, Elisabeth “Bri” Ross of Madison; his sons, Lee of Madison, and Joseph “Joey” of Sun Prairie; and two grandchildren, Elliott and London. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Edna.

A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, Fitchburg, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, officiated by Pastor Kristin Woelk and Chaplain Susan Greenler of Heartland Hospice. The service time is still pending, and will be added to the Gunderson website when it is set, along with instructions for attending the service VIA LIVESTREAM. Burial will follow the service at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. A public celebration of Al’s life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Al’s name may be made to Heartland Hospice, La Crosse Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps, or the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Al was loved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed.