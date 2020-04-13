Alan “Al” B. Shanks

Alan B. Shanks, age 81, former Sauk County Sheriff and retired Wisconsin Emergency Management Director, gifted his beloved wife with his presence in their heavenly home on what would have been her 77th Birthday.

Al passed peacefully in Merrimac, in his home on Apr. 11, 2020. He was born Mar. 7, 1939 to the late James Stanley and Dorothy (Bissell) Shanks. Al graduated from Prairie du Sac High School; class of 1957. Following High School, Al attended college courses in Minneapolis while working for Midway Airlines.

He returned to his hometown of Merrimac where he would own and operate a grocery store. It was there he met the love of his life Cynthia G Zielinski; they married Sept. 20, 1968. Together they raised their family in Merrimac, and Al soon took a Deputy Position with the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department in 1972. Two years later Al made a bid for Sheriff and was elected. He served the residents and Sauk County until 1986. With the Sheriff’s Dept, Al worked alongside his wife Cindy as she worked as Jail Matron and Clerical Secretary for the county’s detectives. During his tenure with the county he helped to charter the counties 911 telephone system. Following his service with the Sheriff’s Department, he was appointed by Governor Thompson as the Director of the State’s Emergency Management until his retirement in 2004. While working for the county and the state he also held positions as the Fire Chief of the Merrimac Fire Department for 25 years plus, President of the Sauk Prairie School Board, Founding Member of the Badger State Sheriff’s Assoc., Merrimac Village President and a member of the Baraboo Masonic Lodge 34.

Aside from the many civic organizations Al was involved with, he helped his family run Shanks Shanty Ice Cream Stand, on the shore of Lake Wisconsin at the Merrimac Ferry for several generations. Al was very proud of his Scottish Heritage and membership to the National Republican Party.

In retirement, Al was fortunate to do lots of traveling with Cindy in their motorhome, tending to their large garden and manicured lawn, and tinkering on small projects around home. He absolutely loved spending time by a campfire with his grandsons and wife as much as possible.

Al is survived by his daughter, Shellie (John) Benish Jr., and their two boys, Kyle and John III “JJ” of Lodi; Jamie (Chad) Reihbrandt and great granddaughter, Alice; grandson, Tyler Shanks (Allison); and faithful pups, Buddy and Poppy. He is further survived by a sister, Sandra (Herb) Klukas along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy, daughter, Karen and son, Bill; 5 siblings, Adeline, Bill, Roger, Carol, and Mike.

A private family service will be held with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac. A Facebook Live Broadcast of Al’s service can be viewed on Shellie n John Benish’s Facebook page at 11:00 am on Friday, Apr. 17, 2020. A celebration of Al’s Life will be held at a later date.

Al’s family would like to acknowledge the many healthcare professionals at the Sauk Prairie Hospital and Prairie Clinic, SSM Home Health Hospice and Al’s caregivers, Hailey and Geri Rae.

Memorials may be made in honor of Al’s love of animals to the Sauk Co. Humane Society or Merrimac Fire & Rescue.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com