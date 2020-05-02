Al Johnson’s launches new weekly video series about its famous goats

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

SISTER BAY, Wis. — Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant and Bitik has announced a new weekly video series for fans to enjoy.

According to a news release, the “Your Weekly Dose of Goat” online series premiered on the restaurant’s YouTube channel on Friday. The new series featured Jill and Bjourn Johnson showing viewers the goat paddock.

“Especially in the face of the current coronavirus health crisis, we can’t ignore the fact that we’re “the place with the goats on the roof,” said Lars Johnson, Co-owner of Al Johnsons. “We want the public to know that our goat herd, which always numbers at least 15 or 20 goats, is well-cared-for, healthy, and still avidly listening to the Wisconsin Public Radio broadcasts that play in the barn every day. Having goats on our roof, and in our barn, gives us a fun opportunity to inject something lighthearted into a very worried, serious world.”

Future episodes will feature information about goat eating habits, health and goat personalities, among other things.

Visit Al Johnson’s YouTube channel for more information.

