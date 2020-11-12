Al Brandenburg

Mr. Al Brandenburg of Fort Atkinson died on November 10, 2020 after a brief illness.

Al was born in Eau Galle, WI on February 10, 1918, the son of William and Elsie (Buchholtz) Brandenburg. He attended the Mayville High School and later resided in Watertown, WI until his marriage to Elaine Wittmann on February 8, 1947 in Fort Atkinson.

He was employed as a paint line supervisor at Thomas Industries in Fort Atkinson for 22 years and Amron Corporation in Waukesha until his retirement in 1982.

Al loved hunting, fishing and sports in general. In fact, he was on stand for gun deer season at age 101. He never missed attending a sporting event where his children or grandchildren were involved. After his retirement he restored Ford Mustangs with his son and stayed active with his family. He began walking at age 90 and walked every day either at the hospital or on the local roads until he was over 100 years old. He and Elaine loved watching the grandchildren and helping wherever and whenever they could.

Al was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Al is survived by a son, Jeff (Maureen) Brandenburg; grandchildren, Jason (Raena) Debereiner, Brianne Brandenburg and Jared (Hayley) Brandenburg and great granddaughters, Autumn Dorr, Elaina Debereiner and Audrey Brandenburg. He had one great-great grandson Callum Gladney.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Diane Debereiner; son, Donald and a grandson, Sean Debereiner, along with many other relatives and friends.

In his 102 years he lived through the Depression, Prohibition, several wars including 2 world wars, the moon landing, and many other events that some can only read about in books. He was always happy and thankful for the blessings that God gave to him and his family and appreciated all of the kindness people showed to him especially in his later years. He would often remark that he could not believe how nice people were to him and how God had blessed him. If you were one of those people…. thank you for the kindness you showed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

The family appreciates the staff at Fairhaven and Rainbow Hospice for all their help and care these last several months.

If inclined, in lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, please consider a donation to Rainbow Hospice or St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

