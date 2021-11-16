AJ Dillon buys Packers stock, declares himself ‘self-employed’

by Jaymes Langrehr

Aaron Gash Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Thousands of people are getting the chance to say they own a part of the Green Bay Packers, including players on the team.

Running back AJ Dillon was one of the people who waited for their chance to buy a piece of Packers stock for $300 once sales opened up Tuesday morning. He eventually got through, tweeting a screenshot of his purchase confirmation and saying he was now “self-employed.”

Fellow running back Aaron Jones replied to Dillon’s tweet, saying he was still waiting in line even after logging on at 9 a.m.

Bruh I been in line for a hour 😩 — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) November 16, 2021

The stock sale began at 8 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to run through February 25, 2022 as the team looks to sell about 300,000 shares. There is a limit of 200 shares per person, including any shares that were bought in previous stock sales in 1997-1998 and 2011-2012.

This is the sixth stock sale in team history, which has typically been used in the past to fund improvements at Lambeau Field or pay for other expenses. The stock does not provide dividends like typical forms of stock and should not be treated as a traditional investment.

Previous stock sales were held in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011. Prior to this year’s sale, about 361,300 people held more than 5 million shares.

You can find more information on the stock sale on the team’s official web site.

