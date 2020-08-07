Aircraft training exercises out of Volk Field to start next week

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced Friday that military aircraft training will take place out of Volk Field in Juneau County from Aug. 10 to 21.

The training is part of the annual Northern Lightning exercise. from Aug. 10 to 21. DMA officials said there will be increased flight activity each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DMA officials said nearly two dozen counties may experience increased noise during the exercise. Residents in the following counties should expect to hear the jets: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outgamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.

