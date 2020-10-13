Aileen Augusta (Boden) McCallen

Aileen Augusta (Boden) McCallen or “Peggy” as she was known to her siblings and husband, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona.

She lived in San Tan Valley, Arizona with her daughter Dianna and Lisa Keefer since Oct. 15, 2015. She embraced life in the desert with zeal and enthusiasm. She never tired of watching how the sun and clouds played off the Superstition Mountains, which she did daily from the patio until her death. The last five years of her life were filled with daily adventures on the ranch that included chickens, horses, and cattle, as well as daily phone calls from her dearest friends, outings to try new things, and joy of sharing time with close friends of Dianna and Lisa. In addition to her adventures, her daily routine often involved painting, exercising, reading, puzzles, and learning German.

Aileen was a vocal and robust Badgers and Brewers fan and tracked all the players by name and stats. She also looked forward to attending the Brewers spring ball games in Arizona. Due to Covid-19 there were no spring games this year but that did not stop her from having her own fan cut-out at every home Brewers game in Milwaukee this year.

Although far from Wisconsin during these years, she actively maintained relationships with her dearest friends whom she considered family, Teri VandenHoven and Lanette Altenbach, Alice Noltemeyer (who preceded her in death) and Sharon and Phil Heiniger.

Aileen was born in Madison, Wisconsin on Sept. 7, 1928, the daughter of Harry and Emma (Dorn) Boden. Her family were charter members of the Eastside Evangelical Lutheran Church in Madison. She was the first infant Baptized in the Charter.

Aileen was an accomplished vocalist, performing as lead soloist in the Church choir as well as weddings, celebrations, and funerals throughout the Madison area. She taught herself how to play the piano and organ and took great pride in buying her first piano with money earned by babysitting.

She graduated from East High School in 1946. She married Robert W. McCallen on his birthday, Oct. 25, 1955. She served as Postmaster at Windsor for 25 years until she retired. She was an active member of the Zor Arab Patrol Axillary, member of the National Association of Postmasters, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and a member of Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church, DeForest. She and her husband operated the Old Jet Room Restaurant, owned the Branding Iron restaurant in DeForest, and operated B&A catering.

Aileen was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; mother and father-in-law, Winslow R. and Paula McCallen; sister-in-law, Constance (McCallen) Shurts; brothers, Rollin and Gailen Boden; sister, Marian Napstad; and a brother who died in infancy.

She is survived by two daughters, Dianna (Lisa Keefer) of San Tan Valley, Arizona; a granddaughter; two great grandsons; six nieces and nephews; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

At Aileen’s request and with respect to Covid-19 precautions, a graveside service was held on Oct. 10, 2020, where she was laid next to the love of her life, her husband “Bob.”

