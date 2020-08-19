Ahead of new school year amid COVID-19, DHS releases new school guidance

MADISON, Wis. — State health officials released a new set of recommendations Wednesday afternoon to guide schools during the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ 36-page guideline outlines preventive measures, many of which we’re all familiar with, such as best practices for wearing face coverings, physical distancing, staying home when you’re sick and limiting non-essential visitors. The guidance also covers how to detect and respond to cases and outbreaks in a school.

READ: August 2020 DHS guidelines for schools

In a news release, Gov. Tony Evers said that the pandemic has complicated school this fall.

“I always say what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and nothing is more important than the education and future of our kids,” Evers said in a statement. “We know it’s going to be a difficult start to the school year, and we’re going to have to keep working together to figure out how to best serve our kids.”

During a news briefing Wednesday, Acting Director of DHS’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases Traci DeSalvo said responses to outbreaks at schools will vary from school to school, and district to district, “so that’s why our guidance really provides a set of guidelines, but isn’t very prescriptive about things that you have to do in every setting.”

The guidelines lay out plans for virus cases in the school, if a student’s parent or family member gets sick, and how to identify, track and report possible clusters of COVID-19 cases to local health departments. In those cases, the guide also recommends how to quarantine, clean and determine when those individuls should come back to school.

In late June, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released guidance, called the Education Forward plan, on what educators should consider in the coming school year.

DHS shared a tool in June to help schools make decisions about reopening K-12 school buildings during the pandemic.

