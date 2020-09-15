Ahead of 2-year anniversary since Middleton workplace shooting, CEO reflects on gratitude in video

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Ahead of the two -year anniversary of the workplace shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton, the company’s CEO is reflecting on the importance of gratitude.

Four people were injured when an employee started shooting inside the building on Sept. 19, 2018. The shooter, 43-year-old Anthony Tong, was shot by officers and killed.

In a video statement posted on the company’s website, CEO Nathan Herbst thanked the first responders who came to their rescue.

He said the anniversary is an opportunity to get together as a team and focus on the positive.

“This is really a time for us at Paradigm and us in the community, maybe even greater community, to spend some time and think about what the men and women do who keep us safe,” Herbst said. “I think gratitude for us also has to includes being appreciative of our employees and how they were there for each other on that day and the days following.”

He said on the day of the incident, employees provided first aid to each other and helped one another to safety.

He said the days following were just as brave, as co-workers helped each other work through the fear and trauma of coming back into the office.

The two-year anniversary of the shooting is Saturday.