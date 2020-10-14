Agrace to open annual holiday decor pop-up

Get festive and philanthropic this winter

Sam Jones by Sam Jones

Photo courtesy of Agrace Trees, mugs, stockings and mugs galore await at the Agrace annual event.

This holiday season, you can deck your halls with an even jollier stride thanks to Agrace’s annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Starting Friday, Oct. 23, folks will be able to shop for gently used holiday decor at Agrace’s thrift store location on the Beltline Highway in the former A-1 Furniture location.

Funds raised from sales will benefit Agrace’s grief support services in the community, including the Grief Support Center in Fitchburg. More than 2,000 adults and children rely on Agrace to help them cope with the death of a loved one each year — and as we all know, 2020 is certainly not immune to grief.

By adapting its services to provide one-on-one and virtual support groups, Agrace continues to shoulder the burden of loss while offering services like hospice care, non-medical help with cooking and grocery shopping, and other caregiver assistance.

“Grief can be a profoundly lonely and isolating experience,” Jessie Shiveler, Agrace community grief manager, says. “Our Grief Support Center and the community grief support services we offer are designed to help both adults and kids work through their grief to find hope after a death.”

While Agrace has four resale stores across south central Wisconsin, this yearly pop-up has one-of-a-kind and vintage finds, as all of the fake trees, plates, mugs and more are donated by locals. If you have some festive goods you want to donate, see here.

Hundreds of charming trinkets from ornaments to ugly Christmas sweaters will be available weekly Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the Agrace Holiday Pop-Up Shop Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.