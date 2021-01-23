‘It was a surprise’: Agrace donates $51K to Second Harvest Food Bank

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — One area nonprofit is giving back to another. Agrace employees presented a check for $51,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank on Friday.

Staff at Agrace chose Second Harvest Food Bank because they were severely impacted by the pandemic.

Agrace then matched its employees donations. The food pantry said it never expected a donation, but staff are grateful for the additional resources.

“Nonprofits are having some challenging times, and when another non-profit contacts you and says their staff have pulled together and provided donations, like I said, it was a surprise,” Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin President and CEO Michelle Orge said.

Not only did they donate money, but employees at Agrace also offered their time. Agrace offered its employees four hours of paid time to volunteer at the food bank Friday.

“Second Harvest and Agrace serve almost identical communities so it made sense and the employees were right onboard for it,” Agrace President and CEO Lynne Sexten said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.