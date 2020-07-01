Agnes Elizabeth Anderson

Site staff by Site staff

Agnes Elizabeth Dooley Anderson died peacefully with both of her sons at her side in Greenville, South Carolina on December 29th, 2019 at the age of 92 after a brief illness.

Agnes is survived by her two sons, Dennis Thomas Anderson of Rogers Arkansas and Patrick Thomas Anderson of Charleston South Carolina, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward M Dooley and Mary Foley Dooley, her husband Thomas Carlyle Anderson, her son Michael Thomas Anderson, and her sisters Monica Tottingham and Ramona Gritzmacher.

Agnes was born on October 28, 1927 in Cazenovia Wisconsin to Edward Dooley and Mary Dooley. She married Thomas the love of her life, a retailing executive. Together they enjoyed moving to new cities across the Midwest and Southeast with their three children gaining many longtime friends. While Thomas was President of Bazaar Bed and Bath Stores, they enjoyed travelling around the country and the world as they purchased merchandise for their stores located in West Virginia and Ohio. When Thomas passed in 2001, Agnes moved from Huntington West Virginia to Rolling Green Village in Greenville South Carolina to be near family members. They had a very happy marriage for 52 years. Agnes always loved taking on leadership challenges and became the first woman on Rolling Green Village’s Board where she served multiple terms.

She is remembered for her strong Catholic faith, smile for all of her many friends, positive outlook on life, and the love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our mother always encouraged us to pursue our goals striving to be the best that we can be, keeping a bright positive outlook, and instilling the importance of God in our lives.

She was an active and dedicated member of the Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She faithfully arranged for weekly services and a monthly Mass while living at Rolling Green Retirement Village.

A Memorial Mass was held with family and friends on February 13, 2020 at Rolling Green Village’s Community Room with the Reverend Theo Trujillo, pastor of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Simpsonville South Carolina officiating.

Reverend Michael Moon, pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville Wisconsin will officiate at the graveside service on July 13th at 10:00am.

She will be interred next to her husband at West Primrose Cemetery at the intersection of Ridge Drive and Norland Road in rural Belleville, Wisconsin.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bealfuneralhomes.com