Agnes Connors

Site staff by Site staff

Agnes Connors

Agnes’ LIVESTREAM SERVICE will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. To view: Scroll down to the Events, and under the LIVESTREAM click on “Watch Event”, or click on the Tribute Wall (abov) select “Watch Now”

MADISON – Agnes Connors, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born on Aug. 4, 1924, in Montello, Wis., the daughter of Peter and Mary (Kanke) Nickolai.

She was united in marriage to Bernard J. Connors on July 21, 1947.

Agnes attended St. John the Baptist Parochial School and Montello High School. A talented musician, Agnes played the cornet in the high school marching band and loved playing the piano. After graduation she worked for the O.P.A. Federal Government during World War II for many years. Later, she worked in Marquette County Agricultural Extension as secretary, where she met her husband. Together they had six children. Agnes was a stay-at-home mom until her children were raised, later working for J.C. Penney in Madison for 20 years. Agnes was a member of the Catholic Financial Services Catholic Order of Foresters, Women of St. Bernard Catholic Church, and the Resurrection Choir. She volunteered in many church activities and was known for her delicious barbeque.

Agnes is survived by her five daughters, Mary (Guy) Reynolds, Theresa Zabit, Peggy Connors, Alice (Luis) Suarez and Laura (Tom) Annear; grandchildren, Anthony (Karen) Zabit, Anna Reynolds, Suzy (Ryan) Burnett, Emily Connors, Blake (Olivia) and Eva Suarez, and Jake, Allison and Connor Annear; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Marc, Katelyn, Charles, Connor and Ava Zabit, Lucy, Alice and Guy Burnett, and Agnes Bird Suarez; sister, Madeline Engelhart; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard; son, John; her parents; and two brothers, Father Clarence Nickolai and Father Arthur Nickolai; and sister, Margaret Schwartz-Fernholz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit the church’s webpage (sbmsn.org/index.html) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 12 Noon until the time of the Mass on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Doylestown.

Memorials may be gifted in Agnes’ name to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.